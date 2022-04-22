BOSTON (WHDH) - Two severely burned children from Ukraine have arrived in Boston for specialized surgeries and treatment.

The children were transported by air ambulance and they arrived late Wednesday at Shriners Children’s Boston, hospital officials said.

One parent is accompanying each child. There was no immediate word on their condition.

“Due to the current state of affairs in Ukraine, the country’s medical infrastructure is understandably challenged,” John McCabe, executive vice president of the Shriners Children’s healthcare system, said in a news release. “We are uniquely positioned to help these children from Ukraine, because our physicians, nurses and therapists have extensive experience in providing care for children who suffer life-threatening burn injuries, including in natural disaster or other urgent situations. Our team members are using the most current research–based treatments in pediatric burn care.”

Shriners Children’s has a long history of providing urgent and consistent care to the children of Ukraine, thanks to relationships with trusted humanitarian and government organizations.

The hospital is home to the only verified pediatric burn center in New England.

