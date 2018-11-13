2 children suffer life-threatening injuries in crash involving truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two children suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a truck Tuesday morning in Springfield, officials said.

Firefighters responding to Page Boulevard for a report a multi-vehicle crash about 11:45 a.m. found two children trapped in a crumpled sedan, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

Crews used hydraulic equipment to extricate the children from the vehicle, officials said.

Their condition was not immediately known.

No additional injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

