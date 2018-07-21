ALTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say two children aboard a boat in New Hampshire have been treated for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

The New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol says it received a call around 12:15 p.m. Saturday about an unresponsive 8-month-old on a 35-foot boat on Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton. When the boat docked the baby was responsive and crying. It was taken to a hospital where it was treated and released.

An Alton Fire Department fire fighter was checking carbon monoxide levels on the boat and found a 2-year old boy crying. The boy also was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The Marine Patrol recommends that vessels with enclosed areas have a carbon monoxide detector. Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless, colorless gas which can be fatal.

