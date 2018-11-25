2 churches welcome congregation members after church burns down in Warwick, RI

Two churches in Warwick, Rhode Island opened up their doors, welcoming congregation members whose church was destroyed by a fire last week.

Woodbury Union held its first service this morning since the loss of their church last week.

Today, St. Benedict’s and St. Kevin’s welcomed Woodbury congregation members for Sunday services.

A fire tore through the steeple of Woodbury Union on Nov. 22. Officials say the fire began on the outside of the building and spread throughout the structure.

No one was hurt, but the building was a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

