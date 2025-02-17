FRANCONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Two climbers who requested assistance after getting caught in an avalanche in Franconia, New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon were rescued by emergency crews, officials said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified around 12 p.m. of two climbers who were involved in an avalanche off Cannon Cliffs in Franconia State Park, officials said.

A male and female had planned to ice climb the Black Dike climbing route and began to hike in at 8 a.m. from the Lafayette Campground Parking lot. Once they reached the base, snow gave away underneath them causing an avalanche.

The male slide 300 feet before coming to a stop while partially buried.

The female was able to call 911 before hiking down and freeing him from the snow.

The two were able to self-evacuate toward the trail, where they were found by members of the Pemi Search and Rescue team. The male refused medical treatment and drove himself to the hospital.

