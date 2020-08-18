2 colleges in Boston reporting positive COVID-19 cases

Some colleges in Boston are reporting positive coronavirus cases as students begin to return to campus.

Emerson College has reported one COVID-19 case after testing 250 people.

RELATED: Emerson College planning to house more than 200 students at Boston hotel during fall semester

Boston University has tested 5,376 people since July 27 and reported 8 positive cases.

RELATED: Boston University undergraduates given choice of in-person or remote classes this fall

Both colleges have given students the option to return to campus for classes.

District 9 Councilor Liz Breadon says she is also concerned about out-of-state students moving to Boston and into off-campus housing.

“It is of great concern to residents of Allston-Brighton that off-campus students are already returning from numerous places around the country which are experiencing out-of-control surges in infections, and that many people are asymptomatic while spreading infection to others,” she wrote in a letter to the presidents of Boston University and Boston College. “The physical proximity of off-campus students to neighborhood residents increases the risk of community spread beyond the university campus.”

Breadon went on to urge both colleges to shift to remote learning for the majority of their students.