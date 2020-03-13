2 commercial labs in Mass. get federal approval to test for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The federal government has granted two Massachusetts commercial labs approval to begin testing for coronavirus in the state.

Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics will begin testing more people in the state, upping the 200 tests per day to double by next week.

Prior, a state lab in Jamaica Plain was conducting all tests for coronavirus in the state on its own. Both commercial labs will assist with the testing.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said he continues to request new test kits to meet the demand, adding that the state can test an additional 5,000 people.

“The Quest Lab in Westborough, they do a lot of tests, OK. They do thousands of tests of one kind or another every day and my guess is that on an incremental basis they would dramatically expand our capacity,” Baker said.

Many critics have said that the US is testing far less people than other countries are.

