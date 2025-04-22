CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Concord-Carlisle High School students are dead and two other students are in critical condition after a car crash in Florida Monday.

The crash happened late Monday night on Highway 98 near Inlet Beach, which is between Tallahassee and Panama City, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Highway Patrol said the four 18-year-olds were driving in an SUV when they collided with a tractor-trailer that was making a U-turn in the median of the highway. The SUV was thrown across the highway.

Two of the Carlisle teenagers were killed in the crash, and two others are at a Florida hospital in critical condition, police said.

Concord-Carlisle High School confirmed that all four students involved are seniors.

“Two members of the Class of 2025 were killed in the crash. Two other CCHS students are in critical condition… We offer our deep condolences to both families during this unimaginable time,” the school said in a statement.

The school said grief counseling will be available Wednesday.

