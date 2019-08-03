2 confirmed white shark sightings off of Cape Cod

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - There have been two confirmed white shark sightings off the coast of Cape Cod on Saturday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The conservancy says the first confirmed sighting occurred at 10:45 a.m. Saturday off Nauset Beach.

That sighting prompted the closure of the beach for an hour.

The conservancy says the second confirmed sighting occurred at 11:30 a.m. by a spotter pilot around 50 yards off of Ballston Beach.

