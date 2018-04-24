PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WHDH) – Two construction workers are now safe after dangling off the side of a building in Palmetto Bay.

Just after 9 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call of two workers in distress after their scaffolding fell. 7Skyforce was over the scene at 18001 Old Culter Road, Tuesday morning, where both workers were dangling from the side of the building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said both workers were secured by the ropes in their harnesses during the rescue.

Both workers were lowered to safety by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Technical Team. No injuries have been reported since the rescue.

“We bring our equipment, this is what we do, what we train for on a regular basis,” said Miami-Dade Firefighter-Paramedic Maggie Castro. “We train for this kind of scenario all of the time. So we were ready and prepared to do the job that we needed to do. Soon as we got here, we prepared all of our rope systems and over the edge we went.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Jeff Strickland said this rescue mission was a success because of the training each firefighter undergoes.

“These four units that take extensive training in technical rescue, which is vehicle machinery rescue, rope rescue, confined space rescue — there are various types of collapse,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Jeff Strickland. “As you can see, I’m very proud of them. In less than that golden hour, they were able to stabilize the situation and bring the two victims to a safe location.”

The workers were sent home for the rest of the day.

