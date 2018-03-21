2 construction workers rescued after falling from building in Allston

ALLSTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Two workers were rescued after they fell at a construction site in Allston on Wednesday afternoon.

The workers fell at around 2:15 p.m. at the site on Western Avenue. Harvard University confirmed they own the building.

Officials said the workers fell about 20 feet from the fifth floor as they were working on scaffolding and were rescued by Boston firefighters. The two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and both are expected to be OK.

