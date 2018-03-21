2 construction workers rescued after falling in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Two workers were rescued after they fell at a construction site in Brighton Wednesday afternoon.

The workers fell at around 2:15 p.m. at the site on Western Avenue. The building under construction appears to be owned by Harvard University.

Officials said the workers fell about 18 feet from the fifth floor and were rescued by Boston firefighters. The two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatenining injuries and both are expected to be OK.

