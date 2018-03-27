2 convicted in beating, deadly shooting at Boston party

BOSTON (AP) — Two of the nine people charged in the beating and fatal shooting of a man at a party in Boston have been found guilty.

Twenty-four-year-old Abdullah Yasin was convicted Monday of second-degree murder, and 27-year-old Fabian Llano was found guilty of assault and battery.

Police say 26-year-old Chaz Burton was fatally shot during a fight with Yasin, Llano and their friends on March 27, 2016. Investigators say surveillance video shows Yasin and Llano stomping on Burton’s head as he lay dying of his wound.

Another defendant is awaiting trial on a murder charge. Five others face lesser charges, and the ninth defendant has already pleaded guilty.

