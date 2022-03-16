BOSTON (AP) — Two men were convicted by a jury on Wednesday of killing a Boston father who was shot as he and his pregnant wife watched a July Fourth fireworks display in 2018.

Michael Carleton and Travis Phillips were each convicted in Suffolk County Superior Court of first-degree murder and firearms charges in the death of Deondra Lee in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood, according to prosecutors.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday. A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lee and his wife, pregnant with twins, were attending a neighbor’s holiday cookout at about 10 p.m. on July 4, 2018 when they decided to walk down the street for a better view of the fireworks, prosecutors said in a statement.

Carleton drove directly behind where Lee and his wife were sitting, and Phillips fired several shots from close range, prosecutors said. Lee was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he died.

No motive for the shooting was given.

The couple has four children, including twins born shortly after their father’s death, authorities said.

