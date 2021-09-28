STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall is upon us and with that comes activities such as apple picking, pumpkin carving, and venturing through corn mazes.

Country Living recently released its list of the best corn mazes in the United States and included two popular Massachusetts locations.

Davis Mega Maze in Sterling placed in the seventh spot.

This year’s massive maze features “Where’s Waldo?” carved into an eight-acre cornfield.

Tickets for the maze, which is open on weekends beginning this Saturday, can be purchased online.

The lifestyle and home magazine named Connors Farm in Danvers the 11th best.

Their maze, which is currently open, features barnyard animals, including a cow, a pig, and a sheep.

Tickets for this maze can also be purchased online.

