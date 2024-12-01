NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - Two correction officers were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at MCI Norfolk on Sunday morning.

State troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshall’s Office are assisting the Norfolk Fire Department and Department of Correction with the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The correction officers were transported to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, with no other injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

