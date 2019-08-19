2 crashes in 5 miles for Maine teenager

FRANKLIN, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine teenager was involved in a pair of crashes within minutes, and the second one nearly claimed his life.

Police say 18-year-old Jared Murphy, of Stonington, was seriously injured when the pickup truck he was driving rolled several times in Franklin, ejecting him.

Police say that accident happened about five miles from the first crash on Saturday. Police say Murphy left the scene after his truck clipped a car, causing it to crash in Hancock.

Murphy is being treated in a hospital.

The investigation into the crashes is continuing, but deputies say speed is believed to be factors in both.

