A mother and son are critically injured after a bad crash on the Cape.

Their car slammed through a fence on Main Street in Osterville.

The 25-year-old son was flown to the hospital by helicopter.

The 51-year-old mother was taken by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

