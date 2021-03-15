2 critically injured in 5-car pile up involving tractor-trailer in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Revere on Monday.

State troopers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of Route 1 near Exit 60 found a tractor-trailer and five cars were involved in the crash.

A 44-year-old Peabody woman and her male passenger were hospitalized with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries. Troopers say they are in critical condition.

The rest of the people involved either had minor injuries or were not hurt.

The left and center lanes of the road were temporarily closed.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

