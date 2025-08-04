BOSTON (WHDH) - Two critically injured Palestinian girls from Gaza arrived in Boston on Sunday to receive medical treatment thanks to the nonprofit Heal Palestine.

The 12-year-old and 14-year-old arrived at Boston’s Logan Airport to a small crowd of supporters.

“Part of the process of bringing these kids is not only to obviously heal their bodies, these kids are coming here with traumatic injuries,” said Heal Palestine Executive Director Steve Sosebee. “But also to lift their spirits and welcome them here with community support.”

