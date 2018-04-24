DALLAS (WHDH) – Dallas police confirm two officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday evening.

The officers were called a Home Depot in Northeast Dallas regarding a shoplifting incident, according to authorities.

The situation quickly turned violent, and the officers were shot. A civilian was also shot in the incident, according to a tweet from police, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are reportedly still on scene looking for a suspect.

The Home Depot was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest updates.

