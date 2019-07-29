2-day heat advisory issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-day heat advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s.

The heat advisory goes into effect at 8 a.m. Monday and lasts until 8 p.m. Tuesday for Essex, Franklin, Hampshire, Plymouth, Bristol, Middlesex Hampden, Norfolk and Suffolk counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will be the second day in the 90s for several towns and cities, while Tuesday is projected to be the hottest day of the week with temperatures between 91 and 96 degrees.

It will feel between 95 and 100 degrees due to the rising humidity.

