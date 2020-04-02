BOSTON (WHDH) - A large storm over the Atlantic Ocean is making its way into New England, bringing with it strong wind gusts and the possibility of coastal flooding over the next two days.

Thursday morning started off with light, scattered showers but the rain is expected to become heavier and steadier during the afternoon, 7NEWS meteorologist Josh Wurster wrote in his recent weather blog.

The rain will last through Friday, leaving behind an inch of precipitation in most areas with some spots getting about two inches.

A high wind warning has been issued from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday for Cape Cod and the Islands, where gusts could reach up to 60 mph.

The remainder of coastal Massachusetts is under a wind advisory during the same time period.

The winds will be coming from the north to northeast, so coastal flooding is also a risk, Wurster said.

Nantucket is under a coastal flood warning from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday. The island could see moderate flooding.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Massachusetts’ eastern coast during the same time period. Those areas could receive minor flooding.

