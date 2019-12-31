Residents in some parts of New England are going to have to shovel out before they ring in the new year.

More than a foot of snow fell before a relentless two-day storm began winding down on Tuesday.

Hunter Tubbs from the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said the snow is expected to stop between noon and 2 p.m., giving people time to get snow cleared away ahead of New Year’s festivities.

Gov. Janet Mills ordered all state offices closed Tuesday in Maine, where the storm dumped more than 14 inches of snow in Gorham and 12 inches of snow at the Portland International Jetport.

Tubbs said the heaviest accumulations were in southern Maine, but the storm spread misery across the region. Several thousand homes and businesses remained in the dark Tuesday morning.

