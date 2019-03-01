2 daycare workers charged after video shows child thrown

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charges have been filed against two Missouri day care center workers after surveillance video showing a 3-year-old girl being thrown against a cabinet went viral.

St. Louis County prosecutors filed felony child abuse charges Thursday against the woman who allegedly threw the child into the cabinet, 27-year-old Wilma Brown. The incident occurred Feb. 1 at Brighter Day Care and Preschool.

The child sustained a head gash requiring seven stitches. A warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest.

Prosecutors also charged 22-year-old Ariana Silver for an incident on Feb. 27 also allegedly captured by surveillance video.

Charging documents say Silver squeezed a 4-year-old girl’s arm and punctured her skin, and then carried the girl by her foot. Silver is jailed on $50,000 bond.

The center’s attorney says both women have been fired and the center has an “exemplary” record.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)