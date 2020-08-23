2 dead, 1 critically injured in Brockton head-on collision

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition following a head-on crash that happened on Sunday morning in Brockton, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the crash on Reynolds Memorial Highway by the Westgate Mall sometime after 3 a.m. found the cars involved in the collision.

Fire crews could be seen dousing one of the cars involved with water.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is working with Brockton police to investigate further.

No additional information was immediately released.

