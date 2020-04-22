WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wellesley are working to reconstruct the scene of a serious crash that left two people dead and one injured Wednesday night.

Crews responding to the scene of a single-car crash on Worcester Street around 7:30 p.m. found a white pick up truck heavily damaged with two passengers trapped inside, according to a release issued by the department.

It is believed that the truck was traveling on Route 9 at a high rate of speed when it veered off the road and struck a stone wall.

The car continued to travel down Worcester Street until it struck a cement wall.

One man was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people trapped in the truck were extricated and transported to a local hospital where the second man died.

The road has been temporarily closed between the on-ramp to Route 16 and Cliff Road.

Investigators said it is too early to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved.

No other vehicles are believed to be involved.

No further information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)