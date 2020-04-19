2 dead, 1 injured after crash caused by wrong-way driver on I-495 in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a head-on crash caused by a wrong-way driver in Westborough on Saturday that left two people dead and one person critically injured, authorities said.

Troopers responding to reports of a wrong-way driver on the southbound side of the highway just after 8: 30 p.m. found two vehicles involved in a head-on crash north of Exit 22, police said.

A 2017 Volvo driven by Viktoria Staskieveich, 42, of Braintree, was heading north on the southbound side of the highway when it struck a 2018 Chevrolet head-on, according to police.

Staskievich was taken to UMass Lakeside in Worcester, where she later died.

The other driver involved in the crash, Adam Nazare, 27, of Attleboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, an 83-year-old Attleboro woman, is in critical condition at UMass Lakeside in Worcester.

