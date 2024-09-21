NEW IPSWICH, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people are dead and a third is hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of a crash in New Ipswich, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Turnpike and Temple roads around 12:05 a.m. determined a 1996 Honda Del Sol was traveling northbound when when it hit a 2015 Dodge Ram, according to state police.

Devin Lundgren, 21, of New Ipswich, and a passenger, James Barna, 18, of Sharon, were pronounced dead. The driver of the Ram was seriously injured and taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

While speed appears to be a factor, all aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has further information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Isaiah Acquaye at Isaiah.J.Acquaye@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-4381.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)