ACUSHNET, MASS. (WHDH) - Two adults lost their lives in an early morning house fire in Acushnet Wednesday.

“On behalf of the Acushnet Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victims’ family and loved ones,” Acushnet Fire Chief Thomas Farland said in a statement. “This is a heartbreaking day for them and our community.”

The fire happened early Wednesday morning on Garfield Street. Officials responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the blaze just before 2 a.m.

“On arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames and learned that three people were unaccounted for,” the state Department of Fire Services said in a statement. “One resident escaped safely after a neighbor who saw the fire pounded on his door. Another resident was later determined to be out of the country.”

Officials said the fire caused a partial collapse of the roof and caused major structural damage to the two-and-a-half story home.

“They made entry and located two residents deceased inside,” officials said in a statement. “Firefighters battled the flames for about an hour before bringing it under control. One firefighter was transported for evaluation but is expected to recover.”

The victims are preliminarily believed to be a man and a woman in their 80s.

Witnesses and first responders reported that they did not hear smoke alarms sounding when they arrived, investigators said.

