2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fire rips through Worcester triple-decker

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have died and another is hospitalized with serious injuries after a massive, multi-alarm blaze tore through a triple-decker in Worcester late Friday night, officials said.

Crews battled through frigid conditions while working to contain the flames to the multi-family home on Jaques Avenue, according to Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie.

“This is enormous fire conditions that initial companies had to arrive to,” he said. “At the same time, we were opposed with rescue problems where residents were telling us there were people still inside.”

Two people perished in the fire and another was seriously injured in a desperate leap from the third floor. The blaze was contained by around 9 p.m.

Neighbor Arnaldo Cordero recalled frantic efforts to make sure everyone was out of the building.

“I was helping a girl, a lady. I think it was her daughter, to bring her out,” he said. “We bring her out and everything and then I was trying to climb to go before they came to go to the third floor because there was another guy over there.”

The names of the victims have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)