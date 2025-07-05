MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are dead and one is hospitalized with serious injuries after a violent head-on crash in Milton on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Hillside Street around 4:30 p.m. found a Mercedes Benz GLB 250 that had been traveling northbound when it struck a Toyota Corolla heading in the opposite direction, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the Corolla, a 71-year-old woman and her passenger, a 39-year-old man, succumbed to their injuries. Their names have not been released.

The driver and lone occupant of the Mercedes Benz, a 47-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Boston trauma center.

A third vehicle was struck by debris from the initial crash but was not involved in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by Milton Police with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

