2 dead, 2 hurt after man fires randomly at SC bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man angry over being kicked out of a South Carolina bar fired randomly after an argument early Thursday, killing two people and wounding two others.

Richland County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cynthia Roldán said the shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. after employees at McCary’s Bar and Grill in Columbia told the man he was banned from the business and to leave.

Roldán said the man started firing after a short argument. She did not release the conditions of the two people who were wounded. She says deputies are trying to identify and locate the shooter and an acquaintance who was with him.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says 29-year-old Tolliver Wise died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. The name of the other victim hasn’t been released.

