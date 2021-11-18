WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Two people died and two others were seriously injured in separate accidents on Massachusetts roads early Thursday, state police said.

The first crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 3 in Weymouth. Massachusetts State Police said a driver was killed and his passenger suffered serious injuries in the single-car crash.

Police said the car veered off the highway and ended up in a wooded area. The driver, Michael Spinola, 29, of Scituate, died at the scene.

A passenger, identified only as a 28-year-old Scituate man, was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.

State police then responded to a fatal crash in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood a few minutes later.

They said two cars collided at around 2:24 a.m. on the Southeast Expressway.

Christopher Dopson, 41, of Randolph, had been driving in the wrong direction and collided head-on with another vehicle and died on scene.

The other driver, identified only as a 34-year-old Randolph resident, was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)