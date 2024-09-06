NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a rollover crash on I-195 in New Bedford Friday, state police said.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of I-195 near Exit 24A at approximately 9:35 a.m.

State police Interim Director of Media Relations Tim McGuirk in a statement said five people were in the car that crashed. Two occupants died at the scene. McGuirk said emergency crews brought the three other people to a local hospital.

Officials did not identify the people that died and did not provide any additional information about what led to the crash.

McGuirk said the middle and right lanes were closed in the area after the crash and said the investigation into the incident was ongoing as of Friday afternoon.

