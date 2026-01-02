BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people died after a boat capsized off Martha’s Vineyard on New Year’s Day, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office said Patricia Bergeron, 69, of Edgartown, and Roy Scheffer, 77, of Edgartown, were both unresponsive when first responders found them in the water near the overturned boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard quickly pulled them from the water. They were both taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital where they later died.

People who knew the couple mourned their loss Friday.

“He was just a pleasurable guy,” said Captain Buddy Vanderhoop. “You won’t meet a nicer guy.He was just a good-hearted man. He’ll be missed by the whole island. He was an icon.”

Before a 911 call was made, officials say a significant weather system came through the area with high winds, snow, and sleet. Sea swells were created as high as six feet and winds of 20 knots.

Police said there are no signs of foul play, and they believe weather caused the boat to capsize.

