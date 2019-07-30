2 dead after car slams into tree, becomes engulfed in flames in NH

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people died after their car slammed into a tree and became engulfed in flames in Kingston, New Hampshire late Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a call from witnesses who reported a vehicle had struck a tree and was on fire near 75 New Boston Road around 10:40 p.m. found the car had become engulfed in flames that were spreading to a nearby residential detached garage, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Kingston Police Chief Donald Briggs Jr. and Kingston Fire Chief Bill Seaman announced in a joint press release.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze; however, officials say two passengers inside the vehicle were unable to be rescued.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Concord Hospital.

The identities of the two victims have not been positively identified, officials added.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office – Bureau of Investigations, Investigator Shana Clark at (603) 223-4289.

