DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An early morning crash on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester Thursday claimed the lives of two.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that two occupants of a vehicle which rolled over on the street suffered fatal injuries. A third is in “grave condition” at a Boston hospital and a fourth is also hospitalized, but with non-life threatening injuries.

All victims are male, three of whom are believed to be teenage juveniles. Investigators are still working to confirm the victims’ identities.

A state trooper on patrol on Morrissey Boulevard saw the vehicle crash on the northbound side of the road just after 3:15 a.m. near UMass-Boston. Additional state police and Boston police patrols, along with Boston Fire and EMS, were on scene shortly after.

One victim was determined to be deceased on-site and the three other occupants of the car were transported to hospitals, where a second as pronounced dead.

In a statement, State Police officials said “preliminary investigation suggests the four occupants were travelling at a high rate of speed in a 2013 Hyundai Accent”.

The crash remains under investigation.

