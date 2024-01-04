An early morning crash on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester Thursday claimed the lives of two.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that two occupants of a vehicle which rolled over on the street suffered fatal injuries. A third has life-threatening injuries and a fourth sustained only minor injuries.

Just before 3:30 a.m. authorities responded to the accident on Morrissey Boulevard, which was closed for multiple hours.

Boston and Massachusetts State Police were both present at the scene.

