An early morning crash on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester Thursday claimed the lives of two.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that two occupants of a vehicle which rolled over on the street suffered fatal injuries. A third has life-threatening injuries and a fourth sustained only minor injuries.

We are investigating a

serious rollover crash on Morrissey Blvd.,Dorchester that occurred shortly after 3 AM. Two occupants of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries. A third has life-threatening injuries. A fourth has minor injuries. We will release more info when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 4, 2024

Just before 3:30 a.m. authorities responded to the accident on Morrissey Boulevard, which was closed for multiple hours.

Boston and Massachusetts State Police were both present at the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)