NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Two people have died after being found in a burning New London house where a shooting also was reported, city police said Thursday.

Responding to the reported shooting on Granite Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police found the multifamily house on fire and immediately began evacuation efforts with firefighters, police Capt. Matthew Galante said in a statement.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died at a hospital, Galante said. A police officer was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and later discharged, he said.

The names of the dead were not immediately released as officials waited to confirm their identities and notify relatives.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The state police major crimes unit and state fire marshal’s office were helping New London officials look into the shooting and fire.

