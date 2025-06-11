BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Coast Guard has found a missing fishing boat off the coast of the Cape. Officials say the boat left Orleans over the weekend and was missing ever since.

The Coast Guard says two people died amid the discovery. Officials have not confirmed the identities of the individuals.

Officials say the white, 30-foot fishing boat was launched from Rock Harbor in Orleans on Saturday. The truck and trailer used to haul the boat remained at the marina.

The Coast Guard says the boat was found two miles off the coast of Brewster under 25 feet of water in Cape Cod Bay.

Officials say two people were on board the boat to go clamming and never returned to the marina, prompting the massive search.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)