BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian in Dorchester late Saturday night that left two people dead.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and American Legion Highway around 10:45 p.m. pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene, according to Boston police. The second victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Their names have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story;

