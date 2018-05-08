2 dead after pickup truck hits tree in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were killed in a serious crash involving a pickup truck Tuesday evening in Stoughton.

Officers responding around 5:30 p.m. to a crash on Plain Street found a mangled pickup truck that had crashed into a tree. The pickup truck hit multiple mailboxes before slamming into the tree.

The impact was strong enough to send tires and debris hurling down the street. Witnesses in the area said it sounded like an explosion.

State police are assisting with the investigation. No additional details were available.

