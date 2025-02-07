MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a camper fire in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday night that left two people dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported camper fire near a home on Brown Avenue around 8 p.m. found the camper engulfed in flames, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

Firefighters stretched hose lines and knocked down the fire before using power tools to get inside, where a man and a woman were found dead. Their names have not been released.

A witness who was across the street told emergency crews he heard propane tank explosions before the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

