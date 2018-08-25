2 dead after Texas passenger train collides with dump truck

EULESS, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Northeast Texas say a passenger train collided with a dump truck that was on the tracks, killing two people inside the truck.

Emergency crews say 11 people on the Trinity Railway Express were also injured in the crash Saturday afternoon and were taken to a nearby hospital. Two patients are in critical condition, while three others have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred in Euless, about halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth.

The Dallas Morning News reports the collision shattered some train windows and damaged the front of the train. Dallas Area Rapid Transit spokesman Morgan Lyons tells KHOU the accident should have been avoidable.

It is not clear how fast the train was traveling or why the dump truck was on the railroad tracks.

