PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A pair of shootings early Saturday claimed the lives of two young men in Providence, police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot at around 2 a.m. Saturday on O’Connell Street and a 23-year-old man was shot about 20 minutes later at a gas station on Branch Avenue, police said.

The younger of the two victims died at the scene while the other man died at a hospital, police said.

Police do not believe the two shootings are related, WPRI-TV reported. The shootings were the 17th and 18th homicides of the years in Providence, Police Maj. David Lapatin said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)