2 dead after vehicle crashes, hits tree in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that killed two people early Sunday morning in Brockton, police said.

Emergency crews responding to the crash around 1:20 a.m. on Main Street found that the driver, identified as an adult male, was traveling north when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree, authorities said.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The passenger later died after being transported from the scene to Brockton Hospital, police said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

