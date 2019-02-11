2 dead after wrong-way crash on Connecticut interstate

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say two people have died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield.

Police say 22-year-old Albert Correa, of Hartford, was driving south on the northbound side of the highway just before 6 a.m. Sunday when he collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Jonathan Villalobos, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Correa was pronounced dead at the scene. Villalobos was taken to Hartford Hospital where he later died.

The highway was shut down for several hours after the accident, which remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)