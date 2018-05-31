2 dead bodies found in home of man facing kidnapping charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) – Authorities say two dead bodies have been found at the Massachusetts home of a man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and torturing a woman.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Thursday the bodies were found “in and around” the Springfield home after police went there on Wednesday.

Gulluni says it’s believed that 47-year-old Stewart Weldon, who was arrested Sunday after a car chase, lived in the home.

A woman in Weldon’s car said he had held her captive for a month, sexually assaulted her, and beat her. Police said she had visible injuries.

Weldon was held on $1 million bail after pleading not guilty on Tuesday.

The public defender who represented him at Tuesday’s arraignment did not immediately return a message.

Police say there’s no threat to the public.

