2 dead, child hurt after multi-alarm blaze rips through Avon home

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people died and a child was hurt after a multi-alarm blaze ripped through a home in Avon on Christmas night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 52 Freeman St. about 9 p.m. Tuesday found flames shooting out of the home and smoke pouring from the windows.

Firefighters attempting to get inside were hindered by a locked front door but managed to make their way in, Avon Fire Chief Robert Spurr said.

A man who was overcome by smoke could be seen being pulled out of the home to the front yard, where firefighters administered CPR before loading him into a waiting ambulance. Spurr says he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A second man was found deceased inside the home, Spurr added.

A boy who suffered a burn injury to his foot was hospitalized.

A man who identified himself as a relative of one of the adult victims said he had been celebrating Christmas when the blaze broke out.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

